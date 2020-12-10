Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Crane rolls off Bruce Highway north of Sarina

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crane has rolled off the Bruce Highway into mangroves south of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the heavy vehicle rolled near the intersection of Alligator Creek Rd about 10km north of Sarina.

The crane is believed to have rolled off the roadway and into mangroves.

One person is believed to be out of the vehicle with early reports indicating a second person may still be inside.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported shortly before 10am Thursday.

More Stories

bruce highway bruce highway crash editors picks mackay traffic crash sarina crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s ‘hypocritical’ bail application

        Premium Content Woman’s ‘hypocritical’ bail application

        News A woman accused of supplying dangerous drugs has shown a video to the court discussing how devastating addiction is.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best plumber shock win

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best plumber shock win

        Local Faces A GLADSTONE tradie with an old school approach to business was blissfully unaware...

        Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        Premium Content Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        News In a busy year for the Gladstone courts, here are the ten hottest offenders from...

        Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

        Premium Content Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

        Breaking Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle...