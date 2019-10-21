Crane lifts for tennis title in U15 champs decider

TENNIS: Gladstone's Nick Crane knew he had to dig deep.

And he came out on top in an all-Central Queensland State Under-15 Boy's final against Lachlan Vickery in the culmination of the Queensland Junior Development Series Finals.

The CQ team finished overall fifth behind winners Sunshine Coast and consisted of Gladstone's Dylan Price, Harry Buckingham (both U17), U13 pair Jasmine Llewellyn and Jay Underwood and U11 trio Kristie Taylor, Lilly Simpson and Cooper Price, finished fifth overall - behind winners Sunshine Coast.

Nick Crane and Glenn Vickery

"I played against Lachlan a few times and was up in the first set 4-1 before he won 7-5," Crane said.

"I then re-focused and got the second set 7-5."

It meant the final reached a super tie-break.

"It's the first to 10 and I won 10-3," Crane said.

The 15-year-old said foot-work was a key for him in the decider.

"He tried to hit to my back-hand but I used my footwork to try and get it to my forehand side, which is my strength," Crane said.

He thanked his coaches one of whom had been a constant.

"Definitely Rob McBean and he's pretty much been my coach for the past nine years and my dad Greg does a lot on the side as well as the other CQ coaches," Crane said.

One of his coaches was Glenn Vickery, the father of his opponent Lachlan.

"I'm sure he didn't mind because all points went to the CQ team," Crane said.

McBean said it was a great outcome to still finish fifth in the state.

"It's great to have our kids who have qualified for the JDS finals," he said.

Meanwhile there's more tennis action this weekend with the Gladstone Club Championship in singles and doubles. There's also the club champs in squash on Saturday.