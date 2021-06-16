Craig McLachlan’s new project

Australian actor Craig McLachlan will take to the stage for the first time after being cleared of assault allegations. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Actor Craig McLachlan is making a stage comeback.

The 55-year-old will play US country music legend Hank Williams in the production Nobody Lonesome For Me, starting in Perth next month.

It’s his first foray onto the stage since being cleared in December of assault allegations against four women on the set of the Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

The actor was stood down from the Rocky Horror Show and The Doctor Blake Mysteries as a result of being charged.

In a tell-all interview with Seven last month, McLachlan cried and raged about the “absolute demolition” of his life as a result of the allegations.

He said he was frustrated that despite being “100 per cent acquitted” and “an innocent man”, he was not believed and hadn’t worked for three years because he had been cruelly targeted.

“The crucifixion was so brutal,” he said.

Gold Logie winning actor Craig McLachlan with partner Vanessa Scammell. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

McLachlan will portray Hank Williams, renowned as the king of country music, in New York playwright Lanie Robertson’s production.

It begins on July 29 at His Majesty’s Theatre before travelling around the country.

Nicknamed the “Hillbilly Shakespeare”, singer-songwriter Williams penned a string of hits still recorded today.

His short life was wracked by pain, struggles with alcohol and prescription drug abuse. He died in 1953, aged just 29.

McLachlan will play legendary country music singer Hank Williams on the stage.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said the play’s two-week season in Perth was “perhaps a little ambitious”, but McLachlan had a loyal fan base.

“You can just imagine that first night which is July 29, when Craig‘s backstage waiting to go onstage, the tension and nerves and excitement, the combination of all three for him to make that step back onto the stage in front of the public again,” he told 6PR Breakfast radio.

Last December, Magistrate Belinda Wallington said prosecutors had not met the required standard for her to find McLachlan guilty of the allegations.



Originally published as Craig McLachlan’s new project