Craft market boosts first aid programs

Helen Watson, Janelle Lawson, Sos Oliver, Marg Connolly, Yolanda Chivell and Paul Berube excited for what the Baptist Craft Group's donation means for the Local Ambulance Committee

TEACHING children first aid and CPR is at the forefront of Gladstone Local Ambulance Committee's community engagement.

The Gladstone Baptist Craft, Cuppa and Chat group has donated $2700 to the cause.

Group co-ordinator Helen Watson said it was a chance to give back to the hardworking ambulance service.

She said the group held a craft market in October.

“We worked on it all year,” Mrs Watson said.

“Everybody got involved in making various projects and items to sell.”

She said the group was astounded at the proceeds.

“We were absolutely over the moon,” she said.

Mrs Watson thanked the community for its wonderful support.

She said while the event was successful, they would wait two years before doing it again.

“It was a lot of work,” she said.

It’s not the first time the group has gotten behind local paramedics.

Many of the members have also been making teddies and heart pillows.

“They’re for the children who need the ambulance to come help them,” Mrs Watson said.

“It’s something to help comfort them.”

Local Ambulance Committee spokesman Paul Berube said the donation was extremely valuable.

“A lot of programs here really need the support,” Mr Berube said.

He said tough times and government cutbacks had made it more difficult to run programs.

Mr Berube said the money would help increase children and community engagement.

“It starts down at the lower level,” he said.

“We’ve got to teach the kids.

“That way they can recognise if a safety issue comes up and know what to do.”