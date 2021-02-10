Crackdown on driver behaviour outside primary school

Dangerous driving on a footpath has forced the State Government to take action against the 'illegal motorist driving' outside of a Calliope school.

Authorities say they will audit driver behaviour outside a Calliope school following a series of complaints.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be monitoring motorists during pick-up and drop-off times outside Calliope State School after several complaints were made about parents driving on the footpath along the Dawson Hwy.

A concerned father said he had been campaigning the issue for five years to ensure the safety of his son, a Year 4 student at the school.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was “hugely dangerous” after he witnessed a near accident involving school children.

“People blame the school saying there is not enough parking but there is enough parking, people are just lazy,” he said.

“I’ve had a lady beep me - I was standing on the footpath in front of her and she beeped me to get off the footpath.

“These are parents who pick their kids up and they are the offenders, I really feel for their children if they think that’s safe.”

The man said his solution would be to put concrete bollards on the footpath which would make it impossible for people to drive on it.

“Council has allowed parents to park on the grass area near the footpath but we need to separate the road traffic from the kids,” he said.

“If they are allowing us to park there, there needs to be concrete bollards along the footpath where vehicles can’t get in and even if the cars get in, they won’t be able to get out.”

A Department of Education spokesman said Calliope State School placed the highest priority on safety for students, staff and members of the school community.

He said the school had put emphasis on road safety to students particularly during drop-off and pick-up times.

“Safe practices are frequently promoted to students, parents and the wider community through newsletters and Parents and Citizens Association meetings,” he said.

The school advised the Department of Transport and Main Roads was responsible for traffic, parking and road safety issues surrounding schools within the community.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said TMR would be co-ordinating a road safety audit of the entire school precinct through to Drynan Dr, Calliope, this month.

“TMR had previously worked with Calliope State School to improve the efficiency of the ‘Stop, Drop and Go’ zone and advised Queensland Police of illegal motorist behaviour,” he said.

“We are co-ordinating a road safety audit to identify other potential safety improvements, including ways to restrict motorist access to surrounding footpaths.”