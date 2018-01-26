Crab Classic helps to raise big bucks

FOR nearly 10 years the Tannum Crab Classic has helped raise money to support local families in need of medical equipment.

More than just a group of blokes camping and crabbing, the Crab Classic also helps raise further awareness about men's mental health.

As the boys haul in the bucks, the ladies let their hair down at the Girls Night Out fundraiser, with money raised from that also going towards the TCC's ultimate goal.

Year after year the event delivers for Gladstone families and in 2017 it was the Denniss family who benefited from the generosity of the community.

Last year TCC was able to help raise money to assist nine-year-old Shontae Denniss in living as close to a normal life as possible.

A "sit to stand” standing frame, valued at $12,000, was gifted to the Rosella Park student after money for the device was finally raised.

The Classic has raised more than $70,000 in the past three years, with $30,000 in 2015, $21,000 in 2016 and 2017.

It's for reasons like these the event was named the Community Event or Initiative Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards last night.

Money raised for families in need is done through raffles, mud crab auctions, support from the community, event sponsors and the Tannum Crab Classic crew.