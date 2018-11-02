CQU's students help Rotary make a 'wheelie' big difference

The student leadership conference 2018 was held at Gladstone's Central Queensland University Marina Campus.

The student leadership conference 2018 was held at Gladstone's Central Queensland University Marina Campus. Matt Taylor GLA011118LEAD

CQ UNIVERSITY'S Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin decided to make a real impact this week in preparation for the Student Leadership Conference.

"I'd heard about Rotary Sunrise using old pushbikes to make all-access wheelchairs for disabled people in Asia, Nepal and India," he said.

"We had 80 student leaders coming from all over Australia and we thought this would be a great project for them.

"In that beautiful way which is Gladstone, my colleague Alison Murdoch knew someone from the club and they got in touch with project co-ordinator Graeme Bartlett."

The student leadership conference 2018 was held at Gladstone's Central Queensland University Marina Campus. Matt Taylor GLA011118LEAD

Mr Bartlett was delighted to guide the students through the workshops.

"Some of them had never used a drill or hammer before," he said.

"But their attitude was great, they got stuck in and loved it.

"We ended up completing 23 wheelchairs, which will be sent to South-East Asia."

Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise members Linda Warne, Graeme Bartlett, Bevan Rose and Gloria Holmes with Central Queensland University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman at the student leadership conference 2018. Matt Taylor GLA011118LEAD

Mr Nevin said Blackwoods had donated more than $2000 in equipment to Rotary.

"The wheelchairs are in huge demand in developing countries," he said.

"The students wrote messages under the seats and our international students included messages in Hindi and Nepali.

"We've been talking to them about being impactful leaders and through this project they're going to impact the lives of 23 people and their families."

The student leadership conference 2018 was held at Gladstone's Central Queensland University Marina Campus. Matt Taylor GLA011118LEAD