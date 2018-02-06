Menu
Student cops snake bite at Gladstone Marina campus

SNAKE ALERT: The Leo Zussino Building at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus.
Gregory Bray
A STUDENT at CQUniversity Marina campus in Gladstone was bitten on the ankle by an unidentified snake yesterday afternoon.

The Observer understands the student was lying on the grass near the Leo Zussino building during a break when his companion alerted him to the fact he had just laid down next to a snake.

As he leaped up, the snake attached itself to his ankle and he flung it, and his thong, into some nearby long grass.

Campus staff immediately administered first aid before Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

The student was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition but appeared to be suffering no signs of distress.

