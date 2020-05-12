CQUniversity offers free vocational courses

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.

PROSPECTIVE students thinking about studying and upskilling now have a great opportunity to enrol in several free or subsidised vocational skill sets, short courses and postgraduate offerings at CQUniversity.

The offerings are now available to prospective students thanks to new Federal and State Government funding initiatives aimed at supporting Australians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Free offerings include short courses in business communication, society, health and psychology, and VET skill sets in community care, food service, health support, medication assistance and mentoring and supervision.

Postgraduate students can also apply to study heavily subsidised graduate certificates in information systems, information technology, and mental health nursing.

"The courses available at CQUniversity will help people to upskill and re-skill in key areas and high-demand disciplines such as health and community and IT," CQUniversity vice chancellor and president, Professor Nick Klomp said.