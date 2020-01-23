CQUni unveils new Gladstone campus facilities

A MASSIVE investment in new training facilities makes life much easier for students at CQUniversity’s Gladstone campus.

The multimillion-dollar upgrade brings all facilities onto one campus and will encourage more students to study at the university.

Hairdressing, beauty, nursing and engineering facilities have all been added to the Marina campus.

The new hair and beauty building at CQUniversity Gladstone campus

Associate vice-chancellor Professor Owen Nevin said the new facilities mean the university can operate as one.

“Our students can finally have access to all our services and support that's available,” Prof Nevin said.

“Now we are able to update and make our teaching spaces very current and modern.”

Prof Nevin hoped the facilities would attract people to the campus.

The new engineering building at CQUniversity's Gladstone Campus

“Having a new facility always encourages new interest in training as well as the increase of job opportunities in regional Queensland.”

Qualifications co-ordinator of beauty and remedial massage Mary McKenzie said the hair and beauty department at the Gladstone campus is “fabulous”.

Ms McKenzie, who works at the city campuses in Rockhampton and Mackay, said it was “high time” Gladstone received a professional training facility. “It’s just been wonderful to see the interest from the community,” Ms McKenzie said.

Jasmine Bird is considering her options when it comes to a courses.

She said the improved training facilities will allow hairdressers and beauticians to find employment after their courses.

“Salons are keen to employ local students who have learnt in the area and want to stay in the area,” she said.

Aspiring student Jasmine Bird said, “I’m just surprised with the building’s modern design and size compared to the campuses I’ve been to in Brisbane.”