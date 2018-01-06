CQUni to help Clean Up Australia one campus at a time

CQUNIVERSITY has become the first higher education institution to join Clean Up Australia as a Platinum Business Supporter.

The university, with a physical presence in more than 20 locations across Australia, will be responsible for cleaning over half of its sites, including the Gladstone campus, as part of 2018 Business Clean Up Day.

"CQUni is passionate about the environment and partnering with Clean Up Australia made sense to us because the organisation holds very similar values to our university,” director of facilities management, Ronald Tollasepp said.

"Clean Up Australia inspires and empowers communities to clean up, fix up and conserve our environment and this partnership will allow us to further engage in the communities while raising the profile of CQUniversity in the environmental conservation arena,” he said.

Over the past 27 years, Australians have devoted more than 32 million hours at over 171,000 locations collecting more than 334 thousand tonnes of rubbish.

Clean Up Australia founder and chairman, Ian Kiernan AO said he was thrilled to have such an esteemed educator as CQUniversity on board as a Platinum Business Supporter.

"We are proud to welcome CQUni to help us in our environmental work,” Mr Kiernan said.

"CQUni has positioned itself as an environmental leader, spreading the word that rubbish is an everyday problem.

"We urge all students and staff to get their hands dirty and help spread the word that litter is a problem we need to take responsibility for before it impacts parks and bushland, oceans and waterways,” Mr Kiernan said.