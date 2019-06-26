Menu
FUTURE PLANNING: Shannon and Teiqua O'Reilly at the CQUni Tafe Careers Expo, held at Gladstone Marina Campus yesterday.
CQUni TAFE careers expo a hit with students

by Glen Porteous
26th Jun 2019 8:00 PM
HOMESCHOOL educator and mum Shannon O'Reilly was able to get important feedback at the CQUni TAFE Careers Expo.

She said she was planning future curriculum for her two daughters.

"I have set ideas for the curriculum I teach to my children and by coming to this expo I now have an idea on what plan for their career choices,” Shannon said.

"With some courses they are government subsidised and Aylah and Teiqua can start their tertiary career while still studying high school.”

Aylah and Teiqua O'Reilly attended the careers expo to get the advice they needed when working with their mum to plan their learning pathways.

"It was helpful with the booklets they gave out to study on what they had to offer for Animal Studies. I would like to be a veterinary nurse,” Aylah said.

Teiqua was interested in a career in health and beauty or childcare.

"The staff were very helpful and gave the time needed to everyone and they gave the information I needed for courses to study,” Teiqua said.

More than 50 people attended the careers expo at the Gladstone Marina Campus.

CQU Associate Vice-Chancellor Professor Owen Nevin said the careers expo was a great success with attendees able to get information on courses to help make important study choices.

"The focus on the day was vocational and TAFE studies and to look at various options to study and plan their future career decisions,” Professor Nevin said.

