INNOVATIVE: Dr Linda Pfeiffer and CQUniversity vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman, check out the 3D printer at the opening of the Australia Pacific LNG STEM Central at Gladstone Marina campus last Thursday. Matt Taylor GLA230818STEM
CQUni STEM Hub already proving popular

MATT HARRIS
27th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE paint at the new Australia Pacific LNG STEM Central Hub at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus barely had time to dry before being utilised.

The Hub had its official opening last Thursday with seniors from Gladstone Community Linking Agency the first to experience it.

"They were all amazed and said they're coming back this Thursday for Open Day," said CQUni STEM project lead Dr Linda Pfeiffer.

"They were so excited about the room they didn't want to leave."

The STEM Hub has seven different interchangeable zones: electrical, robotics, maths, dark room, coding lab, wet booth and a generic teaching area.

The idea was first conceived by Dr Pfeiffer but it took the help of others to make it become a reality.

"I wanted something a bit different - it's bright, it's colourful, it's got lots of different capabilities, equipment and resources - and what excites me the most is that it's actually been built in regional Queensland.

"Getting the support of the university and ConocoPhillips Australia Pacific LNG to invest in something that was my vision is amazing.

"Lots of schools are getting STEM rooms but they are more generic like science rooms I've taught in for years."

The Hub will be open from 4-8pm for CQUni Gladstone Open Day on Thursday.

cquni cquniversity stem stem program stem subjects
