CQUni eager to reconnect with lost alumni

COOL CATS: One of the early graduation photos from CQUniversity's archive. CQUni would love to hear from someone who might know the name of the pictured graduate.

THE search is on for former Gladstone university students.

This year's anniversary year has sparked a flood of nostalgia, and CQUni is keen to reconnect with lost alumni in Gladstone region.

CQUniversity has been reflecting on its origins and history as an institution as 2017 is a significant year for anniversaries.

Plenty of nostalgia has been generated by the fiftieth anniversary of its establishment as a higher education institution and the twenty fifth anniversary of university status.

Now there is interest in drawing on that nostalgia to reconnect with lost alumni, particularly the earliest cohorts from 1967-1971, to hear about their journeys and to seek out more photos from the early decades of the institution.

"We are keen to reconnect with all of our alumni, especially those who were pioneers of our institution,” says Alumni Relations Manager Anthea Cuddihy.

"All alumni are encouraged to update their details so they can be invited to relevant activities and programs.

"Our 50th Anniversary events as well as regional campus-specific activities are planned for the rest of this year. "

Graduates of CQUniversity are encouraged to keep in touch via alumni-updates@cqu.

edu.au or 07 4923 2875.