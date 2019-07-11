CQU helps to spread kindness across region

CAN YOU spare a couple of dollars in your next grocery shop to pick up a few toiletry items to help those in need?

Central Queensland University's Gladstone Campus Life Committee is running a Spreading Kindness campaign to collect toiletry items for the Roseberry Dignity Hub to help reach people experiencing homelessness.

The committee manages student well-being and campus life, along with helping those in the community.

The Roseberry Dignity Hub provides access to laundry and bathroom facilities, a kitchenette and access to food items, to people and families experiencing homelessness.

Acting associate vice-chancellor Dr Emma Jackson said the committee was collecting new or unused toiletry items.

Dr Jackson said it would make "all the difference” for those in need.

"The more we can collect, the more we can pass on to the Roseberry Dignity Hub to pass out to people that need them,” Dr Jackson said.

She said the initiative would help those in need across the Gladstone region.

"We are a community and that is what communities do,” Dr Jackson said.

"Being a community is about helping people that are worse off or in trouble or going through a really difficult stage in their lives.”

Donated items can be dropped off at CQU main reception in the Martin Hanson building at the Marina Campus or at the campus library.