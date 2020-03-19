Menu
CQU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp.
CQU classes to switch to online

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
19th Mar 2020 11:15 AM
CQUNIVERSITY has announced that from Monday it will move all on-campus courses to online for the rest of the term in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

CQU vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the university made the decision in the interest of student, staff and community health, safety and wellbeing.

"Today, I have made the decision that from Monday, March 23, we will commence transitioning all face-to-face teaching to online, until the end of Term 1 2020," Prof Klomp said.

"CQUniversity is an industry leader in online education, and we are well placed to provide a quality online service to all our students.

"In fact we have been delivering distance education offerings for almost five decades."

Prof Klomp said the decision was made to minimise disruption to student learning, in anticipation of increased social distancing requirements and tougher restrictions on mass gatherings.

"The current situation is impacting day-to-day life, so it was important to act now to provide some flexibility and certainty for students to continue with their studies," he said.

"We expect this to be a relatively seamless transition for students and our teaching staff will work with them to provide guidance."

Despite classes being transitioned from on-campus to online, Prof Klomp said all CQU campuses would remain open.

"Our campuses and contact centre will be open and operate as normal with the full range of student and academic support services still on offer," he said.

"Likewise, students will still be able to visit our libraries and use computer labs and other campus facilities."

