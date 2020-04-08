CQU bursaries helping ease impact of pandemic

CQUniversity has provided urgent financial relief to hundreds of its Australian undergraduate students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-off cash bursary valued at $500 has gone to 415 Queensland students and dozens of others across Australia.

The CQUniCares COVID-19 Wellbeing and Technology Bursary is designed to support students from low socio-economic circumstances.

Director of student experience Chris Veraa said COVID-19 had been difficult for the whole community and CQUniversity students were no exception.

“We know there are CQUniversity students who have lost income due to their employer having to shut down temporarily, or who can’t access the internet from campus because they’re self-isolating,” he said.

“We’re hopeful that these bursaries can help to ease some of the pressure for our students in need, whether it’s buying groceries or subsidising the cost of a new laptop.”

The bursary recognises that, without financial assistance, students may not be able to purchase the technology required to successfully transition to online study, or they may be experiencing sudden financial hardship due the closure of workplaces and schools.

The initiative aims to support students to subsidise the hiring or purchasing of a laptop, arrange internet access or invest in other technology needs that are essential to online learning, and to pay for essential items like rent, groceries, transport costs and other essential living expenses, if they are experiencing income stress.

CQUni’s Removing Financial Barriers to Student Success program draws on Commonwealth Higher Education Participation and Partnership Program funding, which is provided to universities to increase aspiration, participation, retention and completion by domestic undergraduate university students from lower socio-economic status backgrounds.