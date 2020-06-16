CQ’s worst drivers: 4923 motorists busted

THE RACQ is calling for more phone-detection cameras on the road, after more than 4000 Central Queensland drivers were caught texting behind the wheel.

The plea came as the state’s peak motoring body revealed nearly 30,000 Queensland drivers were fined for using a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel over the past two years.

Department of Transport and Main Roads data found 27,490 motorists were busted in Queensland in 2018-19, with 4923 of those fines handed out in the Central region alone.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said distracted drivers were putting lives at risk.

“This data was recorded before tough new penalties were introduced on February 1 this year and is one of the reasons harsher fines were needed and the trial of mobile phone cameras was introduced,” Ms Ritchie said.

Ms Ritchie said the mobile phone cameras were due to be rolled out in April but were delayed due to COVID-19.

“Now that the police have returned to regular enforcement, including mobile speed cameras and RBT operations, we believe it’s time the planned trial got under way,” she said.

Ms Ritchie said 576 Queensland motorists were also given double demerit points for two or more mobile phone offences within a 12-month period between 2018-19.

“If you’re caught using your mobile phone illegally you will be fined $1000, and if caught twice in one year you’ll lose your licence,” she said.

“We are hoping the risk of a hefty fine and losing four demerit points and your licence … will change the behaviour of some motorists.”

Ms Ritchie said every motorist should set their phone to Do Not Disturb before hitting the road.