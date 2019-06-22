Menu
Solar Farms could be major drivers for energy renewables in the Central Queensland region.
CQ's renewable power potential

by Glen Porteous
22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland's renewable energy boom has powered an estimated $255million in project investment and about 372 construction jobs.

It is estimated if all the renewable projects proposed for the Central Queensland region proceed to construction it would create a further 4276 construction jobs.

Green Energy Markets analyst Tristian Edis said Queensland's regions were in a prime position to take advantage on billions of investment for renewable energy in Australia.

"The renewable energy boom can be a windfall for regions, generating lots of jobs and boosting the local economy in Central Queensland,” Mr Edis said.

"Queensland and the wider country have experienced a remarkable boom in renewable energy investment and construction recently.”

A recently released UN-backed Renewables 2019 Global Status Report found Australia invested $10billion on renewable energy projects last year, the fifth-largest investor overall.

The region has the potential to become a major power producer, generating 4.8 megawatt-hours of electricity per year.

Enough power supplied for 916,700 Queensland homes or 9.1 per cent of the state's total electricity consumption.

"With investment and support from the Federal and Queensland governments, new renewable projects can help secure a brighter future for people in Central Queensland,” Mr Edis said.

"There is great potential for jobs and other benefits.”

