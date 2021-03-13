CQ’s own VJ Jowsey livestreams Dubstep to Disciples worldwide

Charles Jowsey, Thomas Goody, Blair Grice and Andre Hunt discuss plans to transform the Indoor Sports Arena into a dance venue

Local ‘VJ’, Charlie Jowsey, will share iconic images of Central Queensland with the world when he takes over the controls at this month’s massive live music event in Rockhampton.

Mr Jowsey travelled to Byfield forest and the nearby beaches to capture the world-class images which will be broadcast on two giant LED screens during the Tuckshop x Disciple Arena gig on March 27.

At the same time, visuals from the dance event itself – which sold 500 tickets on its first day – will be livestreamed via social media on Twitch and YouTube Live.

North Rockhampton’s Indoor Sports’ vast arena will be transformed for this, the first event in Australia hosted by Disciple, billed as “the most innovative and forward thinking Dubstep label in the world”.

With a huge following in the US and the UK, Disciple is a label which pulls together the best audio-visual effects from international artists and plays them to a local gig which is, in turn, broadcast on social media.

Mr Jowsey, who studied creative technology in Auckland, will blend Disciple ‘assets’ with his own custom visuals as live cameras record the action inside the arena.

The result, on a six-by-four metre screen, will blur the boundaries between the live Rockhampton audience and the limitless number of dance fans joining online.

For many of Disciple fans abroad, Mr Jowsey’s visuals will be their first introduction to the Central Queensland region.

The brains behind the event include Tuckshop - which held its first Rockhampton gig at the Leichhardt Hotel before COVID came along - and the local Skewed Kullrz collective.

In addition to the indoor and outdoor stages, showcasing new wave hip hop, grime and bassline, a Silent Disco igloo will operate in the carpark.

Tuckshop x Disciple Arena ft. PhaseOne, Chibs, Myro, Getorix and Bynded