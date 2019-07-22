CQ's new home approvals leap in May

The view is looking brighter for CQ's building industry after a better May performance for the sector. This image shows the award-winning work of D R Moore Constructions.

The view is looking brighter for CQ's building industry after a better May performance for the sector. This image shows the award-winning work of D R Moore Constructions. Contributed

NEW dwelling approvals for Central Queensland doubled in May in a positive sign for the construction industry after a poor result in April.

The region recorded 34 new home approvals for May following the disappointing tally of just 17 in the previous month.

In what has been and up and down year for the sector, the May figure for CQ (34) sits well beside Queensland's top performing region for the year, Mackay and Whitsunday (39).

CQ also outperformed North Queensland which recorded 31 for May and 28 for April.

However, Central Queensland's total approvals for the year to the end of May was 342, well down from the previous 12 months' total 515.

All regional areas recorded a rise in building approvals in May. Master Builders

There is optimism in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions that the tight rental vacancy rates (2 and 1 per cent respectively) will stimulate renewed investor activity as a number of big infrastructure projects bring new workers to the area.

Master Builders Deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said while the outlook for the Queensland housing industry was "grim and getting grimmer", the regions were showing signs of improvement.

"There is a small sense of hope within regional Queensland, as for the first time in a long time, all regional centres enjoyed a rise in dwelling approvals over the last month," MrBidwell said.

"While we're welcoming this dim light at the end of the tunnel, it is unfortunately somewhat offset by some negatives at a state level. The effects of the new waste levy, the tranche of building industry payment regimes and the Professional Indemnity insurance challenges are all being felt."

Mr Bidwell said these changes have compounded to create uncertainty and add costs to buildings and projects.

"The reality is, the housing sector is in a state of freefall but we are hopeful that economic conditions will turn around; the question just remains when we'll see that change.

"Our message to all levels of government remains to consider the outlook for our industry when making any policy decisions."

Newly released data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows dwelling commencements for Queensland were down to just 39,000 for the past 12 months, the first time housing starts have dropped below 40,000 in the past five years.

Mr Bidwell said this supported what the industry has been feeling for the last year.

"The ABS figures paint a bleak picture at the moment, not only are commencements at a considerable low but the total dwelling approvals are also down 20 per cent for the 12 months to May," MrBidwell said.

"Despite this, there are a range of recent factors that could increase economic growth.

"Things like the latest tax and interest rate cuts may influence confidence and it's good news that we no longer have the spectre of negative gearing and capital gains tax changes hanging over our heads."