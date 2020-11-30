Menu
Some of Central Queensland's best female cricketers will take part in a charity game in Rockhampton on Saturday to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia. Photo: Contributed
Cricket

CQ’s leading female cricketers to compete for good cause

Pam McKay
30th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
SOME of the region’s leading female cricketers will take centre stage under lights at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds for a worthy cause on Saturday night.

They will play in the inaugural Women’s SummerSlam Charity T20 match, which is being hosted by Rockhampton Cricket in partnership with Queensland Cricket.

Ovarian Cancer Australia will be the beneficiary, with all proceeds supporting ovarian cancer research.

Kade Horan, Queensland Cricket’s Central cricket manager, said the invitational match would feature players from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Mackay.

He said the two teams would be finalised on Wednesday, with the possibility that one of them could include a former Australian representative.

Horan said the two major sponsors would get naming rights for the teams.

Queensland Cricket’s Central cricket manager Kade Horan: “Hopefully the community gets behind it.”
Those sponsors would donate $1 for every run their team scored and $10 for every wicket taken.

Funds would also be raised through gold coin admission, as well as a raffle of sporting memorabilia, which includes a bat signed by players from the Brisbane Heat who won last year’s WBBL title.

Horan is hoping $1000 will be raised.

“Hopefully the community gets behind it, and they turn out in force to raise funds for a very worthy cause and to watch some really good cricket,” he said.

“It will be a great opportunity for the region’s female players to have some more competitive cricket.

“They will also get to play under lights, which is a big-ticket item and doesn’t happen all that often.”

The charity match starts at 5.30pm, with a free girls come and try session with Queensland Cricket staff at 5pm.

