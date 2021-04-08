CQ’s biggest environmental event returns with new look

Ecofest is returning to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens after going virtual last year. Picture: Pop up public performance artists Jo Houlahan and Kristel Kelly at the Ecofest 2019. Photo: Di Paddock

Central Queensland’s largest environmental awareness event will return with a new look this year.

Ecofest is coming back to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life and safeguarding natural resources.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was great to see the event return to the region.

Many plant and gardening stalls in attendance at Ecofest in previous years.

This year’s theme is about ecosystem restoration, and aligns with World Environment Day on June 5.

“We are fortunate to be home to a vast array of ecosystems from the Southern Great Barrier Reef, rainforest, wetlands, coastlines and more,” Cr Burnett said.

“Ecosystem restoration can take on many forms including growing trees, greening cities, rewilding gardens, changing diets or cleaning up rivers and coastlines.

Lochlan and Ruby with Kelly Dedman at Ecofest 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

“The Gladstone region is often referred to as an industrial region, but it houses much more than meets the eye with a diverse and important range of natural environments.”

Council will team with Ecofest supporters made up of community groups and industry to share educational workshops, talks and activities focused on this year’s theme.

ECOFEST 2021

WHEN: 10am-3pm, Sunday June 6

WHERE: Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens (672 Glenlyon Road)

COST: $2 per person*, tickets required. Under 12 months old is free of charge, ticket required.

BOOK: www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ecofest or call the GECC Box Office on 4972 2822. Tickets on sale

Friday April 16 at 10am.

The money from ticket sales will be reinvested by Council into environmental education and

awareness campaigns.