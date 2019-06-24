CQHL mixed home results

THERE was plenty of hockey action last weekend at Rigby Park with three Central Queensland Hockey League games played.

Meteors A1 Men drew with Rockhampton team Frenchville in an exciting match with a result that could have gone either way.

Striker Mitch Ryan scored twice and kept the home team in the game. Goalkeeper Jason Mclay made several cracker saves.

Meteors captain Wayne Chapman said it was a fast game that both sides had plenty of goal scoring opportunities.

Gladstone Hockey Weekend Results:

A1 Men - Meteors 2 (M. Ryan 2) drew Frenchville Rovers 2 (Jackson Wright, Jackson Fraser)

A1 Women - Southern Suburbs 3 (M. Dobbs, A. Spyve 2) def Sparks 1 (M. Randazzo)

Frenchville Rovers 5 (Megan Brighton 3, K. Taylor, E. Moffat) def Meteors 0

A2 Men - Sparks 5 (A. Jeynes, C. Cain, C. Hay, F. Kleynhans, N. Smith) def Meteors 3 (S. Dawes 2, L. Ogden)

Souths 2 (B. Holborow, T. Tummon) def Yaralla 0

A2 Women - Souths 6 (M. Allan, C. Adams, M. Groves 2, L. Grady, D. Creighton) def Yaralla 0

Meteors 2 (N. Wynne 2) def Sparks 1 (T. Fodriga)

A3 Women - Souths 2 (M. Allan, H. Powell) def Yaralla 0

Sparks 2 (K. Price, T. McCarthy-Boyle) def Meteors 0

Under 16 - Scorchers 2 (Z. Nash, K. Gibson) def Fireballs 0

Souths 11 (C. Adams 6, M. Groves 2, B. Holborow, C. Wilson 2) def Yaralla 0

Under 14 - Meteors 3 (L. Carruthers, N. Hodge, J. Temple) drew Sparks 3 (S. Jarram 2, F. McGuire)

Yaralla 2 (P. Spletter, L. Allan) def Meteors 0

Under 12 - Meteors Flames 2 (R. Moseling, K. Whitehouse) drew Meteors Blazers 2 (N. Glindon, C. Walker)

Souths 4 (C. Mackay, A. Di Bartelo 2, L. Allen) def Yaralla 0