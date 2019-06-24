Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weekend Hockey action.
Weekend Hockey action. Mike Richards GLA080918MHOC
Sport

CQHL mixed home results

by Glen Porteous
24th Jun 2019 7:00 PM

THERE was plenty of hockey action last weekend at Rigby Park with three Central Queensland Hockey League games played.

Meteors A1 Men drew with Rockhampton team Frenchville in an exciting match with a result that could have gone either way.

Striker Mitch Ryan scored twice and kept the home team in the game. Goalkeeper Jason Mclay made several cracker saves.

Meteors captain Wayne Chapman said it was a fast game that both sides had plenty of goal scoring opportunities.

Gladstone Hockey Weekend Results:

A1 Men - Meteors 2 (M. Ryan 2) drew Frenchville Rovers 2 (Jackson Wright, Jackson Fraser)

A1 Women - Southern Suburbs 3 (M. Dobbs, A. Spyve 2) def Sparks 1 (M. Randazzo)

Frenchville Rovers 5 (Megan Brighton 3, K. Taylor, E. Moffat) def Meteors 0

A2 Men - Sparks 5 (A. Jeynes, C. Cain, C. Hay, F. Kleynhans, N. Smith) def Meteors 3 (S. Dawes 2, L. Ogden)

Souths 2 (B. Holborow, T. Tummon) def Yaralla 0

A2 Women - Souths 6 (M. Allan, C. Adams, M. Groves 2, L. Grady, D. Creighton) def Yaralla 0

Meteors 2 (N. Wynne 2) def Sparks 1 (T. Fodriga)

A3 Women - Souths 2 (M. Allan, H. Powell) def Yaralla 0

Sparks 2 (K. Price, T. McCarthy-Boyle) def Meteors 0

Under 16 - Scorchers 2 (Z. Nash, K. Gibson) def Fireballs 0

Souths 11 (C. Adams 6, M. Groves 2, B. Holborow, C. Wilson 2) def Yaralla 0

Under 14 - Meteors 3 (L. Carruthers, N. Hodge, J. Temple) drew Sparks 3 (S. Jarram 2, F. McGuire)

Yaralla 2 (P. Spletter, L. Allan) def Meteors 0

Under 12 - Meteors Flames 2 (R. Moseling, K. Whitehouse) drew Meteors Blazers 2 (N. Glindon, C. Walker)

Souths 4 (C. Mackay, A. Di Bartelo 2, L. Allen) def Yaralla 0

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    premium_icon 'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    News Forced to abandon a flaming, sinking charter boat, a Gladstone family was left clinging on to the side of a dory boat.

    UPDATE: Photos emerge of charter boat inferno

    premium_icon UPDATE: Photos emerge of charter boat inferno

    Breaking The incident is happening 20km off shore

    Reaching 'BEyond' their wildest dreams

    premium_icon Reaching 'BEyond' their wildest dreams

    News Founder of Sparrow Kids Haven has rebranded to co-launch new project

    Agnes pair surfs to Nationals

    premium_icon Agnes pair surfs to Nationals

    News Two Agnes Water residents had success in the Longboard State Titles