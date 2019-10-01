CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments

DEMAND: Gladstone Hospital has hired new staff to combat growing demand. (Pictured) A Gladstone hospital nurse uses the new surgery monitors.

GLADSTONE Hospital has finished one of its busiest 12 months, with increased demand in almost every department.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services 2018-2019 Annual Report shows in the past financial year there were no patients waiting too long for surgery, dental appointments or gastrointestinal endoscopy, 99 more full-time employees, 47 new nurses and midwives and 15 new doctors.

Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department presentations increased from 29,937 to 32,567, almost 9 per cent, with 85 per cent of patients discharged within four hours.

The hospital performed 3165 surgical procedures in 2018/19, 528 more than the year before.

The number of scope procedures in Gladstone increased by 8 per cent to 1091 and there were almost 61,000 outpatient appointments, 4134 more than the year before.

The report said during the 12 months it had tried to combat difficulties with attracting skilled staff.

“Recruitment and retention of appropriately skilled staff has been historically difficult in Central Queensland, with particular professions and locations increasing the difficulty,” it said.

The report said at Gladstone Hospital there was an $800,000 investment in additional midwives and refurbished birthing suites.

There was also a $1 million investment in an improved High Dependency Unit, with additional doctors appointed.

CQHHS acting executive director for Gladstone-Banana hospitals, Andrew Jarvis, said more staff were being hired to help meet demand.

“We’ve made offers for a clinical lead in obstetrics and gynaecology and a staff specialist in general surgery. A permanent staff specialist for paediatrics will start at the hospital (today),” Mr Jarvis said.

The report said despite the increased demand, the health service lifted its performance.

“This was made possible by increased engagement and collaboration with clinicians and included the introduction of new extended care medical models at Gladstone and Capricorn Coast hospitals.”

CQHHS finished the financial year with a $400,000 surplus from its $610.3 million budget, up from the 2017-18 overrun of $6.7 million.

The report highlighted the $42 million Gladstone Emergency Department upgrade as one of its significant capital works projects.

The project, expected to be complete in mid-2020, will have 36 treatment spaces, more than double the current 15 spaces. When finished, the current emergency department will be redeveloped into a specialist outpatient department.