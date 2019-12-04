Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SITE: CQHHS chair Paul Bell, chief executive Steve Williamson and board member Matt Cooke had a walk-through the site of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department last week.
ON SITE: CQHHS chair Paul Bell, chief executive Steve Williamson and board member Matt Cooke had a walk-through the site of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department last week.
News

CQHHS pleased with new emergency department

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Dec 2019 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Hospital’s new $42 million emergency department is beginning to take shape after six months of construction.

On track for completion in mid-2020, the new facility will be double the size of the current emergency department.

Last week Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executives had a walk-through the site and were delighted with the progress.

Chair Paul Bell said it would be a beautiful new ED, potentially the best in regional Queensland.

Mr Bell was joined by chief executive Steve Williamson and board member Matthew Cooke for the tour.

“This new ED will enable our dedicated team of clinicians to have the best possible space to provide their lifesaving treatment for Gladstone patients, and it’s fantastic to see it coming together as planned,” Mr Williamson said.

Meanwhile work will begin soon on transforming the current emergency department into a specialist outpatient facility.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drugs, stolen goods, weapons found in ‘significant’ bust

        premium_icon Drugs, stolen goods, weapons found in ‘significant’ bust

        News “We would hope the chain of supply of drugs into Gladstone is disrupted by this arrest”

        • 4th Dec 2019 1:10 PM
        FINAL DAY: How to get your home on Christmas lights map

        premium_icon FINAL DAY: How to get your home on Christmas lights map

        News TODAY is the last chance to have your address entered in the Observer’s...

        KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        premium_icon KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        News SMOKE will continue to affect the region today as the Colosseum bushfire burns for...

        One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        premium_icon One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and truck accident in Boyne...