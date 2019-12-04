CQHHS pleased with new emergency department

ON SITE: CQHHS chair Paul Bell, chief executive Steve Williamson and board member Matt Cooke had a walk-through the site of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department last week.

GLADSTONE Hospital’s new $42 million emergency department is beginning to take shape after six months of construction.

On track for completion in mid-2020, the new facility will be double the size of the current emergency department.

Last week Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executives had a walk-through the site and were delighted with the progress.

Chair Paul Bell said it would be a beautiful new ED, potentially the best in regional Queensland.

Mr Bell was joined by chief executive Steve Williamson and board member Matthew Cooke for the tour.

“This new ED will enable our dedicated team of clinicians to have the best possible space to provide their lifesaving treatment for Gladstone patients, and it’s fantastic to see it coming together as planned,” Mr Williamson said.

Meanwhile work will begin soon on transforming the current emergency department into a specialist outpatient facility.