CQ youth unemployment on the rise

RISING: Youth unemployment has hit 13.9% in the Fitzroy region.

THE unemployment rate in the Fitzroy region, which includes Gladstone, continues to grow despite the Queensland treasurer's claims of higher economic growth and stronger business confidence across the state.

The government has relied heavily on its Back to Work program to reduce the youth unemployment rate, with incentives to employers of up to $20,000.

Despite the lucrative incentive, the state's youth unemployment rate has only fallen 0.6% since the 2015 election and 0.1% since June.

In the Fitzroy region, the general unemployment rate is up 0.2% since June to 7.2%.

Youth unemployment has also risen 0.2% to 13.9%.

In Townsville and Wide Bay regions, more than 22% of young people are unemployed and in the outback, that figure rises to 57.4%

Mr Pitt said the Back to Work youth employment program had helped to create 94,500 new jobs since the state election, but his opposition counterpart says it's a con.

"Almost 80,000 of those jobs they are shamelessly bragging about are part-time," said shadow treasurer Scott Emerson.

"On top of that, while our seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month, those same figures show a loss of more than 5000 full-time jobs."

Mr Emerson said the stark reality was that Queensland had one of the worst unemployment rates in the nation.

"Young Queenslanders are continuing to suffer under the Labor Government, with the youth unemployment rate sky-rocketing to 13.9 per cent in Fitzroy," he said.

"Labor's jobs crisis has hit especially hard in the Fitzroy region with more than 1400 job losses in the last 12 months."