CQ youth invited to roundtable to shape future of community

Young Queenslanders are invited to join in a series of roundtables to discuss the future of their communities.

Young Central Queenslanders who want a say in shaping the future of their communities and state have a chance to be heard in a series of coming roundtables.

Hosted by Youth Affairs Minister Meaghan Scanlon, the Speak Out events will form part of Queensland Youth Week from April 10 to April 18.

One of the roundtables will be held at Mount Etna Caves National Park on April 16.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said he hoped a diverse cross-section of young people would nominate so that all different ages, backgrounds and lived experiences were represented.

“We need all their ideas to address the issues that young people are facing not only now, but for future generations,” he said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said those who attended the forum would also go on guided walks to help promote conversation.

“It is important we listen to young people in this part of the state about the things that matter to them,” he said.

“They know the challenges their local communities face and have valuable ideas about the future of our society, environment and culture.”

Ms Scanlon said Queensland Youth Week was the state’s opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Queensland’s youth.

“We’ve seen the impact COVID-19 has had on young people, more than any other group, and the strength they have shown as the pandemic severely disrupted their education and employment is a shining example of what they will be able to accomplish in the future,” she said.

“I encourage young people to jump online and be part of the Speak Out events – make sure your voice is heard.”

Young Queenslanders aged 15 to 25 may express interest in the program online.

Food will be provided, and local transport can be made available.

The event series will be fully supervised.