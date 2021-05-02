CQ youth can apply for Young Endeavour adventure

The adventure of a lifetime is on offer to Central Queensland youth with the Young Endeavour to set sail off the coast.

Applications are now open for young Australians aged between 16 and 23 to join Sail Training Ship Young Endeavour for voyages between May and December 2021.

The Young Endeavour will visit New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria during the COVID-19 safe voyage program, allowing more young Australians the opportunity join in the adventure.

Young crew members on board Sail Training Ship Young Endeavour before departure from HMAS Waterhen, Sydney, NSW.

Samantha Howard, 17, joined Young Endeavour for Voyage One of 2021, conquering her fear of heights on the second day.

“Sailing in Young Endeavour has given me confidence to challenge myself more often,” Ms Howard said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that you really can’t pass up.”

Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester said the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme program delivered a one-of-a-kind development opportunity for those aged 16-23 years.

“The 11-day internationally recognised youth development program in Young Endeavour is delivered by specially trained Royal Australian Navy personnel, and it is an experience that these young crew members will never forget,” Mr Chester said.

“Set in the unique training environment of a tall ship, the program helps youth increase self-awareness, build confidence, and develop teamwork, communication and leadership skills.

“Each voyage helps participants move into adulthood with increased confidence and resilience. “They also develop an understanding that they are capable of overcoming any challenges they might face after leaving the ship.”

Royal Australian Navy Sail Training Ship Young Endeavour World Voyage crew members close up at tacking stations during demonstrational tacks, as the ship crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Chester said that after completing a successful COVID-19 safe voyage program in early 2021, it was pleasing that they were now able to expand the program to allow more young Australians to participate in a development voyage.

“The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme looks forward to expanding opportunities for youth to join Young Endeavour as restrictions are lifted and it becomes practical to do so,” he said.

Central Queensland youth aged 16-23 are encouraged to apply online.

Applications can be submitted at any time throughout the year to be considered for voyages.

