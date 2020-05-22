Menu
Emma Derainne with her students in Caen, France
News

CQ woman wins nation-wide schools competition in France

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 12:00 AM
The winner of a nation-wide schools competition in France, Emma Derainne (nee O'Connor) traces her love of learning to her early life in Central Queensland.

Ms Derainne, whose Caen students won the 'My Class has Talent' contest, attended Sacred Heart Primary School and St Ursulas College in Yeppoon, and completed part of her undergraduate degree at CQUniversity in Rockhampton.

The winning entry comprised a creative video in which her students spoke in English about how radio technology worked.

Her class learned of its win the same day it was announced all French schools would close.

"As our school year finishes at the beginning of July, it seems unlikely that we will be able to celebrate together," Ms Derainne said of the success.

"The Grand Prize was a class trip to Futuroscope, a theme park; however that was cancelled due to the coronavirus."

Ms Derainne lives in a ­wisteria-covered stone ­cottage in the small village of Boulon with her French ­husband and two sons.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

