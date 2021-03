Paramedics have attended a private address at Thangool after a person was bitten by a snake on March 31.

UPDATE 11.45AM: A woman in her 70s was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition after being bitten by a snake on her toe.

INITIAL: Paramedics have attended a private address at Thangool after a person was bitten by a snake on Wednesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the call at 9.25am, about 12km southeast of Biloela.

A spokeswoman said the crew was still on site at 9.50am.

More to come.