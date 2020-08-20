Menu
A CQ vet and kennel operation is looking to expand. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS
Pets & Animals

CQ vets and kennels look to expand operation

Vanessa Jarrett
20th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARABOON Pet Resort is looking to expand its operation having submitted a development application for two more stages at its Emerald site.

The application was submitted to Central Highlands Regional Council last month by Planit Consulting for Sutherlands Reynold Investments Pty Ltd.

The application is for kennels and cattery with ancillary grooming, dog daycare, dog training and veterinary services.

The location of the proposed development.
The site is on Keeping St, near the Emerald Airport, and surrounded predominantly by vacant land.

It was first approved in 2015 and again in 2017, with the approval lapsing in September 2019.

Stage one, which including kennel building B and luxury kennels A, B, C and D of this development have been completed.

Stages two and three still to be completed and needing a new approval.

Stage two is the construction of the administration building and stage three is kennel building A.

The overall development includes the following:

One main building located in the centre of the site and accommodating cattery, vet clinic

including animal treatment and surgery rooms, animal grooming, dog daycare, reception,

offices, toilet facilities, staffroom and store rooms;

▪ Two kennel buildings adjacent to the main building with indoor and outdoor dog runs; and

▪ Four small buildings located towards the Keeping Street frontage for luxury animal boarding

and care.

Design renders submitted with the application.
A prelodgement meeting was held with the council in May which advised the proposal was compatible with the planning scheme and was a logical advancement of the existing site use.

The proposed facility will accommodate a maximum of six staff during peak periods and will

operate seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.

Site layout of the kennels and cattery.
Maraboon Pet Resort:

•Internally housed kennels (93 spaces with 93 dogs typically and up to 2 dogs per space during peak times, 186 dogs in total);

•Outdoor runs (number of dogs equal to kennels);

•Isolation kennels (seven dogs);

•Outdoor exercise yards (daytime use only);

•Luxury rooms (eight spaces with up to two dogs per space during peak times);

•Office, treatment, consultancy and surgery rooms;

•On grade carparking; and

•Associated amenities.

Serious considerations and reports have been included with the application in regards to noise.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

