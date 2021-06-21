CQ venues band together to support men’s health

MANDATE ambassador Ben Ikin speaks at the annual MANDATE breakfast event at the Regatta Hotel

Seven Central Queensland venues are uniting to shine a light on men’s health and raise money for vital prostate cancer research.

Gladstone’s Club Hotel, Mackay’s Boomerang Hotel, Kooyong Hotel, Taylor’s Hotel and Metropolitan Hotel, and Rockhampton’s Berserker Hotel and Leichardt Hotel will all host PA Research Foundation’s men’s health initiative MANDATE until July 31.

MANDATE is the PA Research Foundation’s movement to encourage Australian men to take ownership of their health and rally together to support solution focused prostate cancer research.

Along with raising money for prostate cancer research, MANDATE aims to raise awareness of men’s health and encourage men to make a date to speak with their GP.

PA Research Foundation Chief Executive Officer Damian Topp speaks at the annual MANDATE breakfast event at the Regatta Hotel.

Each venue will raise funds through various fundraising events and initiatives and display MANDATE posters with QR codes for customers to donate directly to the cause as well as Perspex boxes for donations of smaller change.

PA Research Foundation Chief Executive Officer Damian Topp said the organisation was delighted to be promoting awareness of and raising funds for men’s health across Central Queensland.

“The enthusiasm and passion the staff have shown for our MANDATE campaign is amazing,” Mr Topp said.

“The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to provide crucial funding for researchers to explore and discover new treatments options which provide hope to every family faced with this insidious disease.”

The venues are all part of Australian Venue Co, who over eight years have raised $1.2 million for prostate cancer research by researchers based at the PA Hospital campus, including the Australian Prostate Cancer Research Centre of Queensland and their research into late stage prostate cancer.

For more MANDATE and prostate cancer research information head to www.mandate.org.au