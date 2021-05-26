Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson being vaccinated.
CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson being vaccinated.
Health

CQ vaccination hub now open, ‘sub-hub’ planned

Timothy Cox
26th May 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland Pfizer vaccination hub has opened in Rockhampton.

Health workers and other eligible people have been receiving the vaccine at Rockhampton Hospital since May 19.

CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson was one of the health workers younger than 50 having their Pfizer vaccination.

He said there had been a steady stream of clients through the clinic since it opened.

“A huge team of health staff worked very hard to set up our vaccine centre and I am very grateful for their efforts. I am also thankful to all our staff who have been quick to roll up their sleeves to play their part in protecting our community from COVID,” Mr Williamson said.

“Our next priority in Central Queensland is to get a Pfizer sub-hub up and running in Gladstone, which we hope to be able to open next month.”

Vaccine eligibility can be checked online.

Those not eligible can register their interest and will be contacted when they can make a booking.

Originally published as CQ vaccination hub now open, ‘sub-hub’ planned

cq health pfizer vaccine vaccination hub
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Premium Content Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Community The winner purchased his life-changing entry at Nextra Valley News.

        All power restored after Callide station fire

        Premium Content All power restored after Callide station fire

        News Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the Australian Energy Market Operator was...

        ‘Catastrophic’: CS Energy boss reveals extent of fire

        Premium Content ‘Catastrophic’: CS Energy boss reveals extent of fire

        News “It is too early to confidently provide a date for when the unit will be...

        Biloela students excel in resources sector workshop

        Premium Content Biloela students excel in resources sector workshop

        Education Thirty Year 10 students took part in a STEM workshop hosted by the Queensland...