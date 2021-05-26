A Central Queensland Pfizer vaccination hub has opened in Rockhampton.

Health workers and other eligible people have been receiving the vaccine at Rockhampton Hospital since May 19.

CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson was one of the health workers younger than 50 having their Pfizer vaccination.

He said there had been a steady stream of clients through the clinic since it opened.

“A huge team of health staff worked very hard to set up our vaccine centre and I am very grateful for their efforts. I am also thankful to all our staff who have been quick to roll up their sleeves to play their part in protecting our community from COVID,” Mr Williamson said.

“Our next priority in Central Queensland is to get a Pfizer sub-hub up and running in Gladstone, which we hope to be able to open next month.”

Vaccine eligibility can be checked online.

Those not eligible can register their interest and will be contacted when they can make a booking.

Originally published as CQ vaccination hub now open, ‘sub-hub’ planned