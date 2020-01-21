CQ uni to reveal new training facilities

Scholarships are available now at Southern Cross University and TAFE.

GLADSTONE residents can take the first look at new facilities at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina Campus tomorrow.

An open day will be held to offer all the latest information about courses, apprenticeships and traineeships on offer at the CQUniversity TAFE.

It will also give residents the opportunity to see the new hairdressing, beauty and nursing training facilities.

The free event will be held from 2-5.30pm.

Information sessions about apprenticeships will be held at 3pm and 4pm.

The university offers plenty of online courses, ranging from animal studies to early childhood education and care, and lab operations and tourism.

For more information or to register to attend, visit cqu.edu.au.