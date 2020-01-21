Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scholarships are available now at Southern Cross University and TAFE.
Scholarships are available now at Southern Cross University and TAFE.
News

CQ uni to reveal new training facilities

Staff writers
21st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents can take the first look at new facilities at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina Campus tomorrow.

An open day will be held to offer all the latest information about courses, apprenticeships and traineeships on offer at the CQUniversity TAFE.

It will also give residents the opportunity to see the new hairdressing, beauty and nursing training facilities.

The free event will be held from 2-5.30pm.

Information sessions about apprenticeships will be held at 3pm and 4pm.

The university offers plenty of online courses, ranging from animal studies to early childhood education and care, and lab operations and tourism.

For more information or to register to attend, visit cqu.edu.au.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM won’t risk resources jobs over climate change

        premium_icon PM won’t risk resources jobs over climate change

        Politics The PM is resisting pressure to adapt to a post-fossil fuel world, declaring his government will have a balanced policy which doesn’t put resources jobs at risk.

        ‘Brazen’ thief returns to victim’s home to give back haul

        premium_icon ‘Brazen’ thief returns to victim’s home to give back haul

        News A thief's guilty conscious got the better of him

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        COMMUNITY PROJECTS: Groups get $300k boost

        premium_icon COMMUNITY PROJECTS: Groups get $300k boost

        News Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said without the funding, many projects wouldn’t...