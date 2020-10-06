CQ Uni students paid third best in Australia after graduating

STUDYING at Central Queensland University is paying off financially for graduates who are earning an average of $80,200 – the third highest salary in Australia in a comparison of 109 institutions.

The latest Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching QILT data shows CQ University graduates are well above the national average of $75,000 for university graduates.

The QILT data is measured after three years in the workforce following graduation.

CQ University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the latest findings reaffirmed CQ University’s confidence in its accessible and transformative higher education.

“At CQ University, we change lives – and our commitment to providing those life-changing opportunities doesn’t end at graduation,” he said.

“Our quality courses and lecturers, and our great connections with employers right across our regional and capital city communities all mean our students are graduating with strong and proven pathways for securing their dream jobs.”

The 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey of 109 higher education institutions also showed that 88.1 per cent of CQ University undergraduates are achieving full-time employment within three years of graduating, and 95.9 per cent of postgraduates.

The new results were based on an analysis of the outcomes for graduates who responded to the 2017 Graduate Outcomes Survey.

On average, undergraduate full-time employment across universities was 73 per cent in 2017, increasing to 90.1 per cent three years later.

CQ University’s placing in the QILT survey for postgraduate employment, follows the University’s success in the 2021 Good Universities Guide, ranking number one in Australia for “Social Equity” education, and number four for its high “First-Generation” student cohort numbers.

The five-star results reflect the university’s mission to make education accessible to all students.

The figures come as CQ University prepares for a return to graduation ceremonies this month following COVID-19 disruptions, with students set to cross the stage.

The ceremonies take place in Mackay on Tuesday, October 20, Townsville on Thursday October 22 and Cairns on Friday October 23.

For more about the 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey visit the QILT website.

