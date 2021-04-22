CQ Uni Gladstone marine research boosts global rank

Central Queensland University marine ecosystems research conducted by Associate Professor Emma Jackson at Gladstone has propelled the university into the top seven per cent globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

Central Queensland University marine ecosystems research conducted by Associate Professor Emma Jackson at Gladstone has propelled the university into the top seven per cent globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

When Associate Professor Emma Jackson began her Gladstone seagrass research project, she never could have imagined the global impact it would have.

Now, her battle to ensure sea life sustainability has propelled CQ University in the top seven per cent of universities globally for the work and research conducted at the Gladstone-based Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Eight SDG’s were submitted including quality education and reduced inequalities, which saw CQ University ranked in the top 20 per cent overall, despite a 37 per cent increase in recognised universities.

CQ University Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp, said the results were an endorsement of the institution’s continued commitment to, and investment in, creating a better world by 2030.

“Our improved performance in SDG 17 demonstrates our increased ability, as Australia’s most engaged university, to support the development of global sustainability through meaningful partnerships,” Prof Klomp said.

Central Queensland University Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp. Picture Rodney Stevens

A key highlight from this third edition of the rankings is the outstanding first-time global recognition of CQ University’s commitment to local marine ecosystem maintenance, education, and action.

“Thanks to the work of our Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre CMERC team, we are now recognised in the top seven per cent of universities, for our world-class research, outreach, and stewardship under SDG 14,” Professor Klomp said.

“With an individual rank of 29 out of 379 participating institutions, this is our most impressive performance on any remaining SDG since our participation in THE Impact Rankings began in 2019.

“From restoring seagrass meadows to rescuing the reputation of the Great Barrier Reef – this prestigious rank reaffirms CMERC’s contribution to an economically and environmentally sustainable future.”

The rankings surveyed 1240 universities from 98 countries, of which 1115 were officially ranked.

Three Australian universities placed second (University of Sydney), third (RMIT University), and fourth (La Trobe University), behind top-ranking institution University of Manchester.

“The latest result is evidence that Australian universities continue to lead the way, globally, in their commitment to improving sustainability across their operations,” Professor Klomp said.

CQ University was also one of 10 Ashoka U Changemaker Campuses recognised in the rankings, including Arizona State University, Portland State University, and Florida International University.

Find more information on CQUniversity’s commitment to the United Nations’ SDGs here.

