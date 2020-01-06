CQ tradies urged to comply with new laws

MASTER Builders regional manager Dennis Bryant is urging all Central Queensland builders and subcontractors to make sure they submitted their financial information for last year.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission Regulation 2018 applies to all builder's who hold licences in categories SC1, SC2 and categories 1-7.

The law was brought in at the start of 2019 to ensure every building contractor who operates in Queensland has a strong business with a ­sufficient level of working capital.

"I would hate to see anyone in the trades lose their licence because they did not submit," Mr Bryant said.

"I am particularly ­concerned for my regional members and I am also ­concerned about other ­contractors and builders in Central Queensland who have not complied."

The information was due on December 31, but those who did not comply with ­requirements are still required to submit.

"Whist many are complying either by submitting the ­information themselves, or through their accountants, there is still a majority who have taken no action or think that their accountant is doing it for them, without checking that it is happening by the due date," he said.

"I am urging all builders and contractors to make sure they have fulfilled this obligation."

Builders and sub ­contractors are required to provide their financial ­information every year to ­ensure they have the required working capital.

Financial information can be provided online on the myQBCC portal.

Mr Bryant said anyone with a question about submitting could contact him at his office at 35 Derby Street or on 49231900.