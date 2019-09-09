CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

FUEL REPORT: Most expensive place to fuel up in Queensland revealed

BLACKWATER is officially the worst location to fuel up in the state, according to the state's peak motoring body RACQ.

RACQ revealed Blackwater motorists have been consistently charged more for fuel than anywhere else in the state for the past nine months.

Blackwater motorists paid the most in Queensland for unleaded petrol last month with an average of 159 cents per litre.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said it was unfair drivers in Blackwater paid a premium for petrol for no reason.

"We know there is a lack of competition, but fuel companies need to give motorists a break,” Ms Smith said.

Indicative retail margins in Blackwater were as high as 23.6cpl.

"Retailers in Blackwater are taking drivers for a ride with margins this high. They're unwilling to compete for business and are simply charging whatever they want,” she said.

Ms Smith said motorists should stop for fuel when travelling to larger centres close-by to try and save money.

"In Emerald the average price for unleaded petrol in August was a whole 10 cents per litre cheaper, at 149cpl,” Ms Smith said.

Rising prices were becoming a trend across Central Queensland with the average cost of fuel in regional Queensland rising seven cents.

Fuel companies in Rockhampton and Childers had hiked their prices in August, after average indicative retail margins slipped close to or below zero in recent months, according to RACQ's Monthly Fuel Price Report.

Prices in Rockhampton rose to 141.7cpl after indicative retail margins were 0.7cpl in July.

Club spokesperson Renee Smith said it was disappointing the good deals had dried up for drivers, as fuel companies recouped costs through higher prices.

"Rather than fuel retailers making small or barely noticeable rises to their prices, they'll make a single large increase where we see one company jump, with the rest of the pack to follow,” Ms Smith said.

"Fuel is an incredibly volatile commodity influenced by many global factors which are out of our control, but we can all choose where we spend our money and do our bit to help keep prices down locally.”

The average for unleaded petrol is 138.2cpl in regional Queensland.