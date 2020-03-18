Menu
The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
CQ town could be new base for NRL

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: A Central Queensland town could soon be home to the 16 NRL teams.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Calliope is being considered by the NRL as a potential location as it looks to minimise the risk of infection to players during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Herald revealed that Homeground Villages, which boasts 1392 rooms and has been used as a fly-in fly-out hub for transient industry workers, could be used as a base game.

Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval could host NRL games, given it was the venue for the Manly-Gold Coast clash in April 2018.

Easy access to Gladstone Airport, which would allow players to fly to Townsville or Brisbane for games, was also a factor.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

