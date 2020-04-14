Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl tragically passed after a quad bike crash in the Dingo area yesterday afternoon.
A teenage girl tragically passed after a quad bike crash in the Dingo area yesterday afternoon.
News

CQ teenager dies after quad bike crash

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
14th Apr 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has tragically died after she crashed a quad bike on private property.

A search went out for the girl on Monday afternoon when she failed to return from her ride at a residence in the Dingo area.

Paramedics were called to the property at 4.51pm, with two crews arriving on scene.

Tragically, the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Queensland Police Service were called to the scene at 4.40pm and will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 24 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 24 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Each day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

        premium_icon WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

        News One of the two-year-old girls accidentally steps on the snake out front of the...

        Big factor influencing Gladstone’s housing market

        premium_icon Big factor influencing Gladstone’s housing market

        News Report suggests market is being driven by something most people are not accustomed...