CQ teen gunning for glory on home track

Blackwater's Levi Rogers will be among the professional racers taking on the King of Capricorn in Rockhampton next month. Photo: iKapture/Greg Smith

MOTOCROSS: Blackwater’s Levi Rogers is revved up and ready to take on the King of Capricorn in Rockhampton next month.

The 17 year old will be among a star-studded Yamaha contingent that will converge on Six Mile Raceway on October 3 and 4, chasing a share of the $20,000 prize purse on offer.

The event is being hosted by the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club, which jumped at the chance to run the elite competition.

RADMX should have been hosting the Australian junior motocross championships for the first time in the first week of October but they were cancelled due to COVID-19.

With the major series for professionals also cancelled for the same reason, the prize money on offer at the Rockhampton event will be the biggest in Australia for a motocross event for 2020.

As well as a host of pro racers who will battle for the King of Capricorn crown, it will also attract riders in seven junior and seven senior classes.

Entries have been running hot, with 260 already received. Organisers hope that will reach 300 by the time nominations close next Tuesday.

Rogers was one of the country’s best junior (under-16) riders and was picked up by the Yamaha Junior Racing Team in 2014 as a 10 year old.

Over the next five years, he won four state championships in commanding fashion and finished on the podium at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

He then moved into the professional ranks and became part of the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team.

Blackwater's Levi Rogers has joined the pro racing ranks: “Everyone is fit, everyone is fast, and the depth of talent is much deeper.” Photo: iKapture/Greg Smith

Rogers is looking to establish himself as a genuine contender in the MX2 (250cc) class, and in the two pro events he has contested so far has run inside the top five regularly.

He is excited about mixing it with some of the sport’s biggest names on his home track at the King of Capricorn.

“I have already gone up against a few of the riders and found the speed and intensity of racing with the pros is a massive step up compared to juniors,” he said.

“Everyone is fit, everyone is fast, and the depth of talent is much deeper. You make a mistake and five riders can go past you so you really have to be switched on to race near the front.

“I think my speed is pretty good compared to the pro riders but I’m still learning a lot each time I’m on the track.”

RADMX secretary Debbie Dark said the King of Capricorn would be a fantastic weekend, on and off the raceway.

As well as the adrenaline-pumping racing, the pro racers would also be mentoring the junior riders over the weekend, offering free coaching tips and handing out encouragement awards.

“This is set to be a great event for our region, and the community support has been fantastic,” she said.

“We want to say a big thank you to Rockhampton Regional Council for supporting this event, as well as many industry-related businesses including a few local ones who have come on board.

“This event has free spectator entry with canteen facilities available, so bring the kids and watch some of the best MX riders in Queensland compete to be crowned ‘King of Capricorn’.”

