CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

Kristen Booth
27th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
A MORANBAH teenager has been charged with high-range drink-driving after allegedly being caught more than four times above the legal limit.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly driving a Ford Fiesta hatchback when intercepted by police on Belyando Ave, Moranbah, about 1.30am on Sunday, July 26.

She allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and when further testing was carried out she retuned an alleged BAC reading of 0.206 per cent, more than four times the legal limit.

The woman was served with a notice to appear at the Moranbah Magistrates Court on August 20, for the offence of driving while under the influence of liquor.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police would be cracking down on the town’s drink drivers.

“Regardless of the time of day, motorists can expect that police will be enforcing drink driving rules,” he said.

“If you plan to drink, plan not to drive.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote the reference number QP2001542957.

