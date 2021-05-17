CQ students delve into competitive online gaming

Ten Emerald State High School students have taken the exciting leap into the online gaming space, competing in the 2021 META High School eSports competition.

In a first for the school, 10 students from Emerald State High School (ESHS) have been competing in the 2021 META High School Esports competition.

The school’s digital technologies teacher and facilitator of the Esports teams, Lachlin Praed, set the idea in motion after taking on-board student feedback for a space to play games during lunch breaks.

“It’s amazing to see the reaction the student’s have had to the participation in the tournament,” he said.

“I’ve seen the typical ‘quiet kids’ develop their teamwork and communication skills over the first fortnight of the tournament.

“They are always bubbling about their next game, and their next opportunity to showcase their gaming abilities.

“It’s refreshing to see a collection of students so excited and keen to participate in non-traditional competitive sport.”

ESHS has entered two teams; a group of Year 10s competing in Division 1 of Valorant, and a group of Year 11’s in Division 2 of League of Legends.

Year 10 student and member of the Valorant Esports team, Ayush Dewan, said it was great to have access to gaming at school.

“Team sports provide an opportunity for teaching important lessons and life skills beyond the classroom and are essential for future career opportunities,” Ayush said.

Esports, known as electronic sports, is a billion-dollar industry becoming prevalent in schools across Australia.

Mr Praed said Esports was a healthy, challenging and fun activity that could play a formative role in building key life skills through the lens of gaming.

“Esports and gaming are intense passions for many students, and as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic changed the way students engaged, high schools needed an innovative way to foster collegial outcomes,” he said.

“By offering Esports as an extra-curricular activity, we reach students who can be disengaged from the school community, and involve them in an activity that promotes social skills and prosocial values.

“Having the chance to play against other schools Australia-wide from Parramatta to Yarra Valley really adds another dimension to the tournament because it makes it more real and shows them that there are professional pathways available through online gaming.

“I would highly recommend more schools to get involved.”

The students will compete in the competition each week of the main round until June 22, before the semi finals start in July.

Originally published as CQ students delve into competitive online gaming