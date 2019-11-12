Menu
CQ Spirit
CQ showed plenty of spirit

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Nov 2019 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:18 PM
SOCCER: The CQ Spirit teams may not have won many games at the recent Australian Indigenous Football Championship in Brisbane.

Keagan Yasso
However, the winner was the manner in which these athletes played the game, according to CQ Spirit founder and manager Kym Donald.

"The weather conditions were extreme with temperature of 38 degrees," she said.

"The competition was fierce, with strong teams showcasing many talented indigenous players."

The men's team, which featured 10 players from Gladstone, played five matches with one win and four losses.

The CQ Spirit women's side lost three and drew one game.

BITS Soccer Club's Ebony Yasso won CQ Spirit's Player of the Carnival and also Rockhampton's Owen Mcilwraith.

"Although we didn't make it to the final series it was a great weekend had by all," Donald said.

australian indigenous football team cq spirit football central queensland soccer gladstone
Gladstone Observer

