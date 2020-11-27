CQ shire’s hi-tech solution to illegal dumping

BANANA Shire Council is expecting to curtail the illegal dumping of waste by upgrading its dumps to be more open more often.

Banana Shire Council has installed new technology at the Baralaba, Jambin, and Wowan transfer stations to allow access up to 12 hours a day, every day, and to better track those who go in and out.

The site now has an automatic steel gate that will require a pin code, to be given to residents, for access.

CCTV cameras will be installed and the time each visitor spends at the dump will be tracked.

The automatic gate.

Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier said workers would no longer be required to run the dump, but residents would be able to drop off waste any day during daylight hours.

“If people have got to cart their rubbish 70km, they’re not going to do it,” he said.

“They’ll go and dig holes in their properties and bury everything back like it was in the old days.

“If you’re in town and you’ve got too much, you’re just going to throw it into the creek.

“We’re trying to do everything so that everybody doesn’t have to go back to that sort of stuff.”

Cr Ferrier said the new process would be better for environment as it would reduce illegal dumping and provide recycled material.

“Instead of only having them open two days a week, this way we can do it seven days a week,” he said.

“The camera follows you around as you go back out, you put your number in again. It’ll clock all your times.

“It verifies everyone that comes in. If something goes wrong … it’ll pick you up.

“Everybody does the right thing, puts it in the right place, and we come along and collect it later on. I believe it’ll work.”

The upgraded sites should be open by July next year.