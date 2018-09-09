CQ sees more than $100,000 invested in local arts projects

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch joined Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to announcement arts funding in June.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch joined Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to announcement arts funding in June. Allan Reinikka ROK060618aarts2

CENTRAL Queensland will have its fair share of the State Government's investment in the arts through the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said, in partnership with Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council, the CQ region would see more than $100,000 invested in local arts projects.

"The last round of funding saw a number of great local arts initiatives, including sending local writer Michelle Gately to a writers' festival to help hone her craft and inspire creativity," Ms Lauga said.

"Projects like these highlight the benefits the arts can deliver, not only by promoting our great local artists but also making our region that much more enjoyable to live in.

"I can't wait to see the new and innovative arts projects this money will help deliver to our region. Everybody is happy and healthier when art is part of their lives."

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the RADF has been a star performer in Queensland for 27 years by delivering regional arts with local councils.

"RADF supports thousands of arts experiences across the state, from local festivals and celebrations to arts opportunities that bring together local communities while also providing professional development and employment outcomes for Queenslanders," he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's investment of $2.08million for RADF 2018-19 will again support a host of respected arts, cultural and heritage projects across the state, leveraging around $2million from 58 local governments for a total of approximately $4 million available in local arts funding."

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the RADF aligned perfectly with the government's commitments to support diverse and inclusive communities, grow strong regions, provide training, education and employment across the state, and create vibrant arts and cultural experiences.

"RADF has a wonderful flow-on with social and economic benefits for communities and audiences so they can enjoy live performances, exhibitions, community events, while artists can gain better skills, knowledge and industry networks through professional development activities and opportunities," she said.

"The Queensland Government is proud to continue its RADF partnership with local governments to deliver a year-round calendar of vibrant arts and cultural projects."

Ms Enoch said RADF investment was in addition to the allocation of $6.5 million over four years announced in 2017-18 to create a Regional Arts Services Network which will employ regionally-based arts officers and support the growth and development of regional arts with a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts initiatives.

"Regional arts investment supports locally-driven content and activities, which in turn generates business opportunities, enhances cultural tourism in our communities, and helps to stimulate economic growth and local employment," she said.

For more information about the Regional Arts Development Fund applicants are encouraged to visit the local council website or www.arts.qld.gov.au.