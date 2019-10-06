CQ Seamers have a mixed championship campaign

CRICKET: Central Queensland Seamers have failed to defend its title at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in Bundaberg on the weekend.

Seamers’ five-wicket loss against Wide Bay Flames was the one that got away and left the team behind the eightball for the rest of the competition.

Gladstone’s The Glen quartet Sam Lowry (Seamers captain), Jason Seng and debutants Waqar Yunus and Harry Rideout represented the CQ side.

Seamers made 6-137 in game one with Lowry the top scorer (51 runs) and Lachlan Hartley putting on 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Wide Bay Flames reached the target with 11 balls to spare.

It was tough going for Yunus (0-31 off three overs) and Rideout (0-25 off two overs) at the bowling crease.

CQ Seamers responded with a 10-wicket win against far North Queensland Fusion.

It was a much better bowling effort from Rideout (2-8) and Lowry snared 3-9.

Seng (32no) and Todd Harmsworth (34no) then reached the 56-run target in just 59 balls.

The Seamers could not continue that momentum as Darling Downs Suns ended any final hopes.

Seng, Yunus and Lowry all took a wicket each as the Suns mowed down the Seamers’ total of 4-158 in 19.3 overs.

Seamers played MW Nitros at the time of The Observer print deadline late today.

There will be a complete wrap in Tuesday’s The Observer.