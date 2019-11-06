CQ school gets new school year in first for town

COMPLETE EXPERIENCE: Redeemer Lutheran College, Biloela, is the first school in the region to offer Prep-Year 12.

COMPLETE EXPERIENCE: Redeemer Lutheran College, Biloela, is the first school in the region to offer Prep-Year 12.

FOR the first time, children can complete Prep-Year 12 at the one school in the Banana Shire.

One of Biloela’s private schools, Redeemer Lutheran College, has been granted approval to offer Year 12 in 2020.

The school had applied to the Non-State School Accreditation Board to offer Year 12 last year after a request from the school’s parent body group to extend from a Middle school to a Senior Secondary school.

Redeemer Lutheran College principal Sandra Wass said being able to enrol all the way through to year 12 would be hugely beneficial to students.

“We know who they are and we’re all about individual personalised learning and it helps we know them and support them with any pathway they want to pursue,” Mrs Wass said.

“Our secondary school classes are small and we’re a single stream so we only have one class of year 7,8,9,10 and 11.

“When you break down to Senior Secondary that’s 5 students in a biology class making a fantastic student to teacher ratio, there’s not a lot of schools that offers a 5:1 teacher ratio for a subject.”

The expansion to include Year 12 falls in line with a range of different pathways that a number of students have taken advantage of at Redeemer.

“We have Tyler Stevens who was enrolled from prep and is completing a School Based Traineeship in Commercial Cookery where he works off-site one day a work with his eyes set on the Hospitality industry,” Mrs Wass said.

“Lani Jensen is on an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank pathway (ATAR) for specialist maths, maths methods, chemistry, biology, English and dance, looking at direct entry into university for nursing or veterinary science.

“Holly Walker enrolled here from Prep to Year 12 and she’s part of CQ Univeristy’s Start Uni Now Program (SUN) hoping for direct entry into university so she’s picked up a couple of university subjects so she can get a headstart on her university career.”

“The Redeemer experience is different, it’s all about students first and supporting them and seeing them grow right to the end is a privilege.”

Mrs Wass also pointed out that Redeemer Lutheran College was part of the new QCE system which every Senior Secondary school in Queensland is required to present to their students.

“There’s always challenges undertaking something new but what’s helped us mitigate that is the Senior Secondary Curriculum we offer is well regulated by the Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority (QCAA),” Mrs Wass said.

“We’ve just gone through the endorsement program for our Senior Secondary Assessment which means that the quality students will get at our school will be the same they will get at every other school in Queensland.

“That has taken away a lot of stress for us because we have the reassurance that students will have exactly what they need to follow any path they want.”