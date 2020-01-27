CQ road show to hit Gladstone

SOCCER: Football Central Queensland will conduct a CQ road trip next month.

The Gladstone component of the trip will be on February 9 at Palm Drive.

Registrations, via the FCQ website, are now open for several courses.

These are the referee, MiniRoos education, Gladstone 1 on 1 Club NCDP and administration, training and coaching forums.

FCQ Miniroos

These will run from 9am through to the final course at 4pm.

“It is important to help clubs create quality environments and that starts with providing quality support, information and education to our club administrators, coaches and referees,” FCQ operations manager Kerry Gray said.

“The CQ roadshow is the start of this and I am excited to get out there and work with clubs to promote our sport.”

Further information can be found on Football CQ’s website.

FCQ will also announce a number of new partnerships, including Statewide Sport.

As a state provider of the preferred UHL match ball Statewide has come on board to help supply FCQ clubs with team starter packs for the 2020 season.

“We are thrilled Statewide have come on board ... it will be fantastic to see our CQ teams lift their game by consistently playing with a quality ball on match days,” Gray said.